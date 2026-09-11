What 63 foreign nationals were doing with various devices in 8-storey building, what police say

Sixty-three foreign nationals had been staying in 14 flats of an eight-storey building in the Jalalabad Residential Area under Khulshi police station in Chattogram city after renting the flats for one and a half months.

Various IT equipment, including servers, computers and laptops, had been installed in the building. Police said they had set up an online fraud network using the equipment. A local gang had assisted them in the operation.

According to police, the passports and visas of the 63 arrested individuals are not with them. The documents are in the possession of members of the local gang. Police are trying to identify and arrest members of the group.