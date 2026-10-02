Case against Maj. (retd.) Akhtaruzzaman for allegedly threating to assault an airport official

Police said the incident occurred over a shortage of luggage carts and trolleys. According to the police, Akhtaruzzaman publicly threatened the airport’s Executive Director, Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, saying, “I’ll grab you and beat you up” and “I’ll grab you by the neck and throw you out.”

Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, officer-in-charge (OC) of the airport police station, told Prothom Alo on Friday that the case includes allegations of obstructing government duties, causing injury, criminal use of force, intentional insult, and intimidation.

Akhtaruzzaman joined Jamaat as an associate member ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election.

According to the case statement, police said that at around 10:45 am yesterday, after passengers disembarked from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-338) arriving from Medina, Saudi Arabia, there was a shortage of trolleys in the area of baggage belt No. 8. The delay in collecting luggage led to frustration and tension among the passengers.