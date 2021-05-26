Who is running Rozina’s Facebook account?

Somebody has activated the deactivated Facebook account of journalist Rozina Islam as she cannot access to her account anymore.
She fears that her personal email account has also been hacked as she is unable to log in to her Gmail account either.
Rozina Islam’s husband Monirul Islam filed a general diary (GD) with the Shahjahanpur police station in this regard on Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Monirul Islam said all of a sudden on Monday night, Rozina found that her Facebook account had been activated.
"We fear that somebody has illegally taken control of Rozina’s Facebook and Gmail account with malicious intentions. Therefore, we have filed a GD for legal actions," Monirul added.
According to the GD, Rozina deactivated her Facebook account on 17 May. But somebody has activated her Facebook Id and she cannot log in to her account at the moment. Same is the case for her Gmail account too.
When asked about this on Tuesday, Shahjahanpur police station’s on duty sub-inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that SI Zahidul Islam has been appointed as the investigation officer in this case.
Rozina Islam, who published a number of investigative reports exposing corruption involving billions of taka amid the Covid-19 pandemic, went to the health ministry on 17 May to carry out her profession duties. She was kept confined there for over five hours and harassed by the officials.
At one stage she fell ill but she was not provided with any medical treatment. At around 8:30 pm, police took her to the Shahbagh police station and was kept in police custody for 11 hours. A case was filed against her by the health services division of health ministry deputy secretary Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani around 11:45 pm that day.
Rozina was produced before the court the next morning and was kept in lock-up for almost three hours. Police also pleaded for a five-day remand but the court turned down the plea. It took almost 23 hours from her harassment and hearing at the court to send her to Kashimpur jail in Gazipur. Her bail hearing was held on Thursday. The court fixed Sunday to pass the order.
A Dhaka court on Sunday granted Rozina Islam an interim bail until 15 July. The court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate granted the bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport in the case filed under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and two sections of Penal Code, by a health ministry official.
Later she was released from the Kashimpur High Security Prison at 4.20 pm on Sunday after six days. Her relatives took her to the Square Hospital in the capital afterwards. She is undergoing treatment there at the moment.