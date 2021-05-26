Who is running Rozina’s Facebook account?

Somebody has activated the deactivated Facebook account of journalist Rozina Islam as she cannot access to her account anymore.

She fears that her personal email account has also been hacked as she is unable to log in to her Gmail account either.

Rozina Islam’s husband Monirul Islam filed a general diary (GD) with the Shahjahanpur police station in this regard on Tuesday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Monirul Islam said all of a sudden on Monday night, Rozina found that her Facebook account had been activated.

"We fear that somebody has illegally taken control of Rozina’s Facebook and Gmail account with malicious intentions. Therefore, we have filed a GD for legal actions," Monirul added.