Why Regent's Shahed should not be granted bail: HC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and others concerned have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Sagir Hossain Leon appeared for Shahed in the court while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.
On 24 May, the High Court denied bail to Mohammad Shahed in the case.
On 25 August last year, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector Ibrahim Hossain filed the case against Shahed and Regent Group managing director Masud Parvez at Uttara West police station on charge of laundering Tk 110.2 million (11.02 crore).
On 15 July last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Shahed from the border area of Satkhira's Debhata on charge of issuing fake Covid certificates.
RAB members raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July and arrested eight people on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging exorbitant fees for Covid testing and treatment of inpatients.
On 7 July last year, the head office of the Regent Group and both the hospitals were sealed off and 17 people, including Shahed, were sued on charges of issuing fake Covid test reports and taking money from Covid patients for tests and treatment.
On 28 September 2020, a Dhaka court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.