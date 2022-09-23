UNO allegedly breaks hands and legs of night guard in Bogura

Bogura district administration has formed a committee headed by additional district magistrate Salahuddin Ahmed to investigate the incident.

Confirming the matter, Bogura’s deputy commissioner Ziaul Haque told Prothom Alo that the committee has been asked to submit a probe report within a short time. The UNO would face the music if the allegation of beating was found to be true, the DC added.

Alamgir Hossain told Prothom Alo that his wife verbally complained against him to the UNO over a family feud. The UNO summoned him to his office as he went on duty on Thursday evening. The UNO beat him with a stick severely while the bodyguard and Ansar members held his hand. Alamgir said his hands and legs have been broken by the beating.

"The engineer took the keys away from him and called two autorickshaw drivers to drive me out of the upazila parishad premises. Later I lost consciousness in front of the mosque.”