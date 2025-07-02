BNP leader shot dead by assailants in Dohar
A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Harunur Rashid, 65, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dohar upazila of Dhaka early Wednesday morning.
The incident took place around 6:00 am near Bahra School in the upazila.
The victim, also known as Harun Master, was the former president of the BNP’s Nayabari Union unit. He was a resident of Bahra village.
Dohar police station officer-in-charge Hasan Ali said he visited the scene of the incident. Authorities are investigating whether the murder stemmed from a prior local dispute.
According to several locals, they heard gunshots around 6:00 am. When they rushed to the spot near Bahra School, they found Harunur Rashid lying on the ground, covered in blood. He was taken to Dohar Health Complex, where physician declared him dead.
Nusrat Tarin of the hospital said the body bore six bullet wounds to the head, neck, and torso.
Harunur Rashid’s nephew, Shahin, said his uncle had gone out for a morning walk after Fajr prayers, as was his daily routine. At that time, three young men ambushed and shot him before fleeing the scene.
“We have no idea who they were or why they killed him,” he said.