BNP leader shot dead by assailants in Dohar

A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Harunur Rashid, 65, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dohar upazila of Dhaka early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 6:00 am near Bahra School in the upazila.

The victim, also known as Harun Master, was the former president of the BNP’s Nayabari Union unit. He was a resident of Bahra village.