Singer Noble remanded

A Dhaka court has placed singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on a one-day remand in a fraud case. Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court passed the order on Saturday.
Earlier, police produced Noble to the court over the case filed with Motijheel police station with a three-day remand prayer. Noble’s lawyer sought his release.
The court placed Noble on a one-day remand after hearing. Humayun Kabir, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer in the case, confirmed Prothom Alo the development.
According to the case filed on Tuesday by a person named Safayet Islam, Noble signed a contract of Tk 172,000 promising to perform a live event at a school but did not perform.
Police arrested Noble on Saturday over the case.
Asked about the case, officer in charge of Motijheel police station Md Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a case was filed against Noble for not performing despite signing a contract.
Safayet Islam said in the case statement that he is an alumni of Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Government High School. The former students of the school who stood for SSC examination in 2016 organised a cultural event marking on their reunion programme. Safayet and one of his friends met Noble at Hirajheel Hotel in Motijheel on 25 March and signed a contract of Tk 175,000 for performing at the event.
Safayet claimed the organisers handed over Tk 172,000 to Noble in two phases but did not turn up in the event scheduled on 28 April.