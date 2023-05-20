Singer Noble remanded

A Dhaka court has placed singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on a one-day remand in a fraud case. Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court passed the order on Saturday.

Earlier, police produced Noble to the court over the case filed with Motijheel police station with a three-day remand prayer. Noble’s lawyer sought his release.

The court placed Noble on a one-day remand after hearing. Humayun Kabir, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer in the case, confirmed Prothom Alo the development.