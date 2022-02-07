Woman allegedly gang raped after husband assaulted in Narsingdi

People in the station area came to know the incident on Saturday night. Some of them said the victim's husband told the locals that his wife was forcefully taken away after he was beaten. He begged them for help before calling to the national service number 999. But nobody helped him. They left saying they would be in danger if the helped him. They asked him to seek help from the police. He then called 999.
Later when they came to know of the matter, some of the local people came forward and spotted two of the criminals. They caught Rajib and Rifat and handed them over to police.
The victim's husband filed a case on charges of gang rape against three people with Bhairab railway police station.
The accused are Md Rajib, 30, from Ghorasal municipality area, Md Rifat Hossain alias Zafar, 20, from Chamra Bazar area and a certain Opener, 30.
Opener is still on the run. Bhairab railway sources said police are conducting raids to nab him.
A court on Monday granted one-day remand each for Rajib and Rifat.
Locals said they mainly hang out at the railway station area. Everyone knows them as drug addicts.
About Opener, locals said this is not his real name. The locals had given him this name. He is known as a criminal in the locality and stays nearby the station.
This correspondent could not talk to the victim's husband as he did not answer the call.
The working couple had gone to hang out at Ghorasal flag station as Saturday was a holiday. Three people wanted to know their identity and relationship. They asked the couple to come to an isolated place in the name of verifying their identity. The husband was beaten up as they refused to follow their orders.
Later the miscreants took the woman near Tan Ghorasal Station about one and half kilometers away and gang raped her there.