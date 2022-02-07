Woman allegedly gang raped after husband assaulted in Narsingdi

People in the station area came to know the incident on Saturday night. Some of them said the victim's husband told the locals that his wife was forcefully taken away after he was beaten. He begged them for help before calling to the national service number 999. But nobody helped him. They left saying they would be in danger if the helped him. They asked him to seek help from the police. He then called 999.

Later when they came to know of the matter, some of the local people came forward and spotted two of the criminals. They caught Rajib and Rifat and handed them over to police.

The victim's husband filed a case on charges of gang rape against three people with Bhairab railway police station.

The accused are Md Rajib, 30, from Ghorasal municipality area, Md Rifat Hossain alias Zafar, 20, from Chamra Bazar area and a certain Opener, 30.