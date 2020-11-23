Woman ‘gang-raped’ in Magura

A 45-year-old woman was raped by five miscreants in Magura on Saturday, UNB reports.
The victim went to Magura with her husband to work as a day labourer.
Police said five unidentified youths entered the temporary shelter of the couple at Jagla village in sadar upazila around 7:00pm on Saturday.
They tied up the man with a tree and raped his wife.
The victim filed a case against five people in this regard on Sunday afternoon, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Magura Police Station Joynal Abedin.
The miscreants also threatened them to keep mum over the incident or face consequences. However, the couple disclosed it to villagers and filed the case.
The victim has been sent to hospital for a medical test, the OC said.
“Police have already launched a drive to arrest the offenders,” he said.