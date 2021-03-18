Woman tortured for failing to pay interest on loan

A video went viral on social media platforms Wednesday, of a woman tied against a tree and getting verbally as well as physically assaulted.

The video was shot in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar.

According to the local correspondent, the woman who was being tortured was a housewife named Nur Ayesha and the accused man was identified as Shawkat Alam from the same village in Chakaria. The incident occurred she failed to pay the interest of a loan taken from Alam.

Ayesha is the wife of day labourer Ali Hossain of Hafalia Katastha Sabuj Para in Ward 8 of Baraitali Union of the upazila.