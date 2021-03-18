Woman tortured for failing to pay interest on loan

A video went viral on social media platforms Wednesday, of a woman tied against a tree and getting verbally as well as physically assaulted.
The video was shot in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar.
According to the local correspondent, the woman who was being tortured was a housewife named Nur Ayesha and the accused man was identified as Shawkat Alam from the same village in Chakaria. The incident occurred she failed to pay the interest of a loan taken from Alam.
Ayesha is the wife of day labourer Ali Hossain of Hafalia Katastha Sabuj Para in Ward 8 of Baraitali Union of the upazila.
After the video went viral police conducted a drive yet failed to arrest Shawkat and instead took his father Zaheer Alam into custody.
Inspector Mahtabur Rahman, in-charge of Harbang police outpost, said police went to Shawkat’s address on Wednesday afternoon to arrest him. However, they found that Shawkat had already escaped.
Chakaria Police Station OC Shaker Mohammad Jubayer said that all those involved in this inhuman incident will be brought under the law. Police activities have already started.
The victim Nur Ayesha is preparing to file a case at the police station.