Woman, two children found dead in Thakurgaon

The bodies of a woman and her two children were recovered from a pond at Bharnia-Shialdangi village in Ranishankail upazila of Thakurgaon district on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Arida Khatun, 32, wife of Akbar Hossain, her daughter Aklisa Ankhi, 10 and son Arafat, 4.
Local people spotted the bodies of the three and informed police who recovered the bodies around 9:00am, said Tofazzal Hossain, assistant superintendent of Thakurgaon (Ranishankoil circle) police.
It’s not clear yet how they died, he said.
SM Zahid Iqbal, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil Police Station, said the bodies were sent to local hospital for autopsy.