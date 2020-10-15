Woman, two children found dead in Thakurgaon

The bodies of a woman and her two children were recovered from a pond at Bharnia-Shialdangi village in Ranishankail upazila of Thakurgaon district on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Arida Khatun, 32, wife of Akbar Hossain, her daughter Aklisa Ankhi, 10 and son Arafat, 4.