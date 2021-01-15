Writ filed with HC for treating sexual violence against men, boys as rape

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking amendment in the law to include sexual violence against men as a criminal offence, reports UNB.

The petition asked for amending Section 375 of Bangladesh Penal Code by including the word “person” instead of “woman.”

Human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Tasmia Nuhaya Ahmed, Empowerment through Law of the Common People director Masum Billah and social worker Showmen Bhowmik filed the writ.

Secretaries of the law ministry, home ministry and the inspector general of police were made respondents to the writ.