Chattogram
‘Terrorist’ Shahidul gets bail in 3 cases within 11 days
If he fails to collect extortion money, he allegedly opens fire in public. Police also recovered a counting machine from his hideout, reportedly used to quickly count proceeds from drug sales and extortion, along with evidence of a private ‘torture cell.’
Shahidul Islam, alias Buisya, is also accused of controlling several teenage gangs in Chattogram's Panchlaish and Chandgaon areas. Arrested by RAB on 21 December last year with firearms and ammunition, the alleged gangster secured bail in three cases within 11 days.
Shahidul was granted bail by the High Court on 2 July in two arms cases filed with Chandgaon Police Station and on 12 July in an attempted murder case filed with Panchlaish Police Station. However, prison authorities and police sources said he still faces at least 32 cases.
Shahidul faces 32 cases, including murder, extortion, arms and narcotics offences. Although he has secured bail in three cases, he cannot be released because he remains accused in several other cases.Syed Shah Sharif, Chattogram Central Jail Superintendent
Gias Uddin, administrative officer of the Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, confirmed that Shahidul had secured bail in the three cases. He told Prothom Alo that the bail orders were verified by the court before being forwarded to the prison authorities.
Asked about the matter, Chattogram Central Jail Superintendent Syed Shah Sharif said Shahidul faces 32 cases, including murder, extortion, arms and narcotics offences. Although he has secured bail in three cases, he cannot be released because he remains accused in several other cases.
News of Shahidul's bail has alarmed many residents of Chandgaon, Panchlaish and nearby areas. The owner of a business in Badurtala, requesting anonymity, told Prothom Alo, "If this criminal is released, no one in the area will be able to live in peace. It will be really difficult to arrest him again."
According to law enforcement sources, Shahidul’s criminal career began with theft and mugging, allegedly targeting people by creating scuffles before stealing their belongings. He later became involved in drug trafficking and formed his own gang to maintain control over his territory.
Shahidul is the son of Mohammad Ali from Daulatkhan upazila in Bhola. He studied up to Class Three. Photos and videos show him attending various rallies organised by the ousted Awami League. At the time, he identified himself as a leader of the now-banned Chattogram unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, although he reportedly held no official post.
Shoots if extortion demands go unmet
Shahidul and his gang members are known to open fire whenever an extortion demand is not met. On 4 October last year, his associate, Munna, fired shots in front of a garage in the Panchlaish Badurtala area. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows Munna issuing threats in front of Bijoy Chowdhury’s garage.
Shahidul also operated a ‘torture cell’ in a third-floor apartment near the Bahaddarhat kitchen market in Chandgaon. On 21 July last year, police raided the location and arrested 11 of his associates. A significant cache of local weapons, ammunition and shell casings was recovered during the raid.
At one point, he pulls a pistol from his waist and begins shooting, though no one was injured. As the garage owner and nearby residents began shouting ‘Robber! Robber!’ Munna fled the scene while firing continuous shots.
On 10 November last year, Shahidul himself opened fire at a motor garage near the Chandgaon police station after failing to receive extortion money. Maruf Khan, the owner of the garage, stated that the gang had initially demanded Tk 2 million over the phone, later reducing it to Tk 1.5 million.
When the payment was refused, they opened fire. On 19 October, Shahidul and his associates reportedly stabbed a man named Monirul Islam.
Shahidul also operated a ‘torture cell’ in a third-floor apartment near the Bahaddarhat kitchen market in Chandgaon. On 21 July last year, police raided the location and arrested 11 of his associates. A significant cache of local weapons, ammunition and shell casings was recovered during the raid. Police noted that some of the recovered ammunition and shells were among those looted from a police station.
Machine used to count extortion money
On 10 October last year, police raided an area in Shulkabahar and arrested three of Shahidul's associates. Based on information provided by them, officers searched a flat and recovered drugs, weapons and a currency-counting machine. Police said the machine, typically used by banks, was used to count money collected through extortion and drug trafficking.
Another listed criminal also secures bail
Another listed criminal, Ehteshamul Haque, alias Bhola, was granted bail by the High Court on 14 May in two cases. The bail order reached the prison on 7 July. He is also an accused in the murder case of Mahmuda Khanam, the wife of former Superintendent of Police Babul Akter.
Police said Ehteshamul is known as a feared figure in Chattogram's Bakalia area, where he allegedly operates his own criminal gang. Most recently, he was shown arrested in the murder case of senior Chattogram Nursing College teacher Anjali Rani Debi, who was hacked to death outside her home in Telipatti under Panchlaish Police Station on 10 January 2015. Her husband, Rajendra Chowdhury, filed the murder case against unidentified assailants. The investigation was first conducted by police and later handed over to the Detective Branch.
The following year, on 5 June 2016, Mahmuda Khanam, wife of then newly promoted SP Babul Akter, was murdered while taking her son to a school bus on OR Nizam Road in Chattogram. Babul Akter had already joined his new posting in Dhaka. Twenty-three days after the killing, police arrested Ehteshamul along with an associate, Md Monir. Police investigators said Ehteshamul had supplied the weapon used in the murder.
Chattogram Central Jail Superintendent Syed Shah Sharif told Prothom Alo that Ehteshamul faces eight cases. Although he has secured bail in six of them, police applied to show him arrested in another case. He was subsequently shown arrested, meaning he remains in custody despite obtaining bail in the earlier cases.
Aminur Rashid, Assistant Commissioner (Media) of the city police, assured that surveillance on such criminals remains active to prevent them from engaging in new crimes or extortion.
Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan, Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, said, "The Attorney General will be informed about the status of these notorious criminals."