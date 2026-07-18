‘Terrorist’ Shahidul gets bail in 3 cases within 11 days

If he fails to collect extortion money, he allegedly opens fire in public. Police also recovered a counting machine from his hideout, reportedly used to quickly count proceeds from drug sales and extortion, along with evidence of a private ‘torture cell.’

Shahidul Islam, alias Buisya, is also accused of controlling several teenage gangs in Chattogram's Panchlaish and Chandgaon areas. Arrested by RAB on 21 December last year with firearms and ammunition, the alleged gangster secured bail in three cases within 11 days.

Shahidul was granted bail by the High Court on 2 July in two arms cases filed with Chandgaon Police Station and on 12 July in an attempted murder case filed with Panchlaish Police Station. However, prison authorities and police sources said he still faces at least 32 cases.