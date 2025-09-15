National polls: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

In a bid to prevent potential subversive activities ahead of the national election, the police are preparing to launch intelligence-driven operations across the country, targeting illegal arms and ammunition, particularly those looted from various police stations, outposts and other establishments during last year’s July uprising.

Unlike previous elections, law enforcement agencies this time would rely solely on intelligence-led actions rather than combing or special operations, UNB quoted a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at Police Headquarters as saying.

“Law enforcement agencies usually conduct special operations or combing exercises before every national election, especially to recover illegal weapons. But considering the gravity of the situation this year, we are going for precise, intelligence-based operations. We are already conducting analyses and strategic planning,” the DIG said.