Gang-rape of housewife in Bhola’s Tajumuddin, what happened that night

Neighbours of the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped after her husband was held and tortured overnight in Tajumuddin upazila of Bhola district, have heard screams and cries from the house.

Speaking to this correspondent on Wednesday, local women said though they went to save the victim woman, they were too afraid to intervene, as the alleged attackers were influential figures in the area.

A case was filed on Monday against seven people, including local leaders of the Sramik Dal, Jubo Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, over the incident of the gang-rape, which allegedly took place on Sunday morning.

This correspondent went to the area around 10:00 am on Wednesday. A shopkeeper showed the house where the alleged incident occurred. The area looks like a slum, where mostly fishermen live. Most men make a living by fishing in the river and often return home by midday after selling their catch.