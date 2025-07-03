Gang-rape of housewife in Bhola’s Tajumuddin, what happened that night
The rape victim's husband said, that night, a group of five to six people, including Sramik Dal upazila unit joint general secretary Farid Uddin, Jubo Dal activist Alaudddin, and Tajumuddin Govt. College Chhatra Dal unit president Md. Russell stormed into the house and started beating him.
Neighbours of the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped after her husband was held and tortured overnight in Tajumuddin upazila of Bhola district, have heard screams and cries from the house.
Speaking to this correspondent on Wednesday, local women said though they went to save the victim woman, they were too afraid to intervene, as the alleged attackers were influential figures in the area.
A case was filed on Monday against seven people, including local leaders of the Sramik Dal, Jubo Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, over the incident of the gang-rape, which allegedly took place on Sunday morning.
This correspondent went to the area around 10:00 am on Wednesday. A shopkeeper showed the house where the alleged incident occurred. The area looks like a slum, where mostly fishermen live. Most men make a living by fishing in the river and often return home by midday after selling their catch.
The house, where the alleged incident took place, belongs to the plaintiff’s third wife, who is also the third accused in the case. Police have already arrested her. To the south of the house is a pond, and several more houses beyond that.
This correspondent met several local women there. When asked what they heard that night, one of them said, “We heard screaming and crying at night; we came out but couldn’t do anything out of fear.”
Another woman added, “We took a step forward but then stepped back. We clearly heard a woman crying.”
Even if we had seen, what could we have done? Do we have the strength to fight them?A female neighbour of the rape victim
She estimated the time to be between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, noting that most of the men were still out fishing.
Outside the house, this correspondent met a woman and her son. The son said he was on the river at the time but later saw photos on his phone. The woman, who initially kept mum, eventually said, “Even if we had seen, what could we have done? Do we have the strength to fight them?”
The victim’s husband, a resident of a union in Tajumuddin, currently lives in Dhaka, said he has three wives.
He claimed that his third wife called him home on Saturday. That night, a group of five to six people, including Sramik Dal upazila unit joint general secretary Farid Uddin, Jubo Dal activist Alaudddin, and Tajumuddin Govt. College Chhatra Dal unit president Md. Russell stormed into the house and started beating him.
Stating that his wife does not want to continue the marriage, they allegedly demanded Tk 400,000. When he said he did not have the money, they beat him with iron rods and hammers.
The man further said that his first wife arrived the next morning after hearing the news. Upon seeing her, the attackers beat him again. She pleaded with them to release her husband. At one stage, they negotiated the amount down to Tk 100,000. She then called her father for money. Hearing that someone was bringing the money, the attackers took the man outside, leaving the first wife inside the home, then gang-raped her.
Following the incident, the main accused Farid Uddin was expelled from the Sramik Dal for life. Tajumuddin Degree College Chhatra Dal convener Md. Russell and joint convener Zainal Abedin alias Sajib were also expelled.
As photographs of the suspects circulated on social media, the main accused Farid and Jubo Dal activist Md. Alauddin went into hiding.
When this correspondent went to BNP’s Tajumuddin upazila office, member secretary Omar Asad was found in a meeting with party activists.
He confirmed the incident, saying, “The torture of the husband overnight and the gang rape of his wife the next morning are true.”
He, however, criticised the expulsion of Russell and Zainal without an investigation, calling it “unjust”.
At one point during the conversation, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Md. Russell arrived there and denied his involvement. “The Russell listed as the 7th accused is not me. His father’s name is Nure Alam Mistri. My father’s name is Md. Yasin. If I were involved, how could I be walking around the town freely?”
However, Tajumuddin upazila unit Jubo Dal president contender Zahidur Rahman said, “We didn’t name Russell or Zainal, the plaintiff and his wife did. Maybe they weren’t involved in the rape itself, but they were part of the overnight torture.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the incident, Tajumuddin police station officer-in-charge Md. Mohabbat Khan said, “We’re looking for both Russells. Whoever we find will be presented to the plaintiff and his wife. They will identify the person.”
Police said RAB has arrested 5th accused Md. Manik while he was attempting to flee via the Ilisha launch terminal. This brings the total number of arrests to two.
The plaintiff expressed satisfaction over the arrests but said he remains fearful until the main accused are arrested. He and his wife are too scared to leave their home.
Bhola’s Superintendent of Police, Md. Shariful Haque, said the plaintiff’s family has no reason to fear. If they feel threatened, they should contact the police.