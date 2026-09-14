Man raped and killed daughter’s classmate, buried body under floor: Police
The seven-year-old girl lived near her school, and the house of one of her classmates was nearby. Last Thursday, she went to the classmate’s home looking for her. At the time, however, no one was at the house except the classmate’s father, Jaminur Islam, 32. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly raped and strangled the child to death. He then dug a hole in the floor of his own room and buried her body there, police said.
Jamalpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madarganj Circle) Mostafizur Rahman disclosed the details at a press conference held at Madarganj police station on Sunday night.
He said Jaminur had provided details of the incident in a confessional statement before a court.
The child was a first-grade student at a local government primary school. She had been missing since going to school on Thursday morning. Her body was recovered late on Saturday night after being found buried beneath the floor of Jaminur’s home.
That night, police arrested Jaminur and his wife, Sabuja, 25. The victim’s father filed a case at the police station on Sunday. The two suspects were subsequently sent to jail through the court.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman said the child was a classmate of Jaminur’s daughter. She would play with his daughter on her way to and from school and when she visited their home.
He further said, on Thursday, the child went to Jaminur’s house from school. That day, Jaminur’s wife had gone to her sister’s house with her children to cook. Taking advantage of the fact that no one else was at home, Jaminur raped the child. He then strangled her with a scarf and buried her body beneath the floor of the room, the police officer said.
The child’s maternal uncle told Prothom Alo by phone, “How could someone inflict such cruelty on such a small and innocent child? The police have arrested him. But arresting him alone is not enough; I want this person to receive exemplary punishment as quickly as possible.”