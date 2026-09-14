Man raped and killed daughter’s classmate, buried body under floor: Police

The seven-year-old girl lived near her school, and the house of one of her classmates was nearby. Last Thursday, she went to the classmate’s home looking for her. At the time, however, no one was at the house except the classmate’s father, Jaminur Islam, 32. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly raped and strangled the child to death. He then dug a hole in the floor of his own room and buried her body there, police said.

Jamalpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madarganj Circle) Mostafizur Rahman disclosed the details at a press conference held at Madarganj police station on Sunday night.