Bank accounts of Faisal Karim, suspect in murder attempt of Osman Hadi, frozen
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has frozen all bank accounts of Faisal Karim Masud, a suspect in the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency. The bank accounts of his IT firm, Apple Soft IT Limited, have also been frozen.
An NBR source confirmed that letters ordering the freezing of Faisal Karim Masud’s personal and company bank accounts were sent to all banks on Sunday morning.
Faisal Karim Masud is a member of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).
On Friday, Osman Hadi was shot by assailants on a motorcycle while he was travelling by rickshaw along Box Culvert Road in the capital’s Paltan area. He is currently in critical condition at a private hospital.
No one directly involved in the sensational shooting has been arrested so far, although investigators have identified the motorcycle used in the attack. Police sources said a man named Abdul Hannan, suspected to be the owner of the motorcycle from which Osman Hadi was shot, has been handed over to Paltan police station.
Police have identified one suspect in the shooting of Osman Hadi, saying his name is Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Daud Khan. He was identified through analysis of CCTV footage from the scene. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has announced a reward of Tk 5 million for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.