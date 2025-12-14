Bank accounts of Faisal Karim, suspect in murder attempt of Osman Hadi, frozen

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has frozen all bank accounts of Faisal Karim Masud, a suspect in the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency. The bank accounts of his IT firm, Apple Soft IT Limited, have also been frozen.

An NBR source confirmed that letters ordering the freezing of Faisal Karim Masud’s personal and company bank accounts were sent to all banks on Sunday morning.

Faisal Karim Masud is a member of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).