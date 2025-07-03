Ex-MP Durjoy placed on 4-day remand
A Manikganj court on Thursday placed former Manikganj-1 Awami League MP Naimur Rahman Durjoy on four-day remand in a case filed under the Explosive Substances-Act.
Judge of Manikganj Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Sadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order after a hearing on a petition seeking 10-day remand, said advocate Humayun Kabir, special public prosecutor of the Women and Children Tribunal of the district.
He said the court ordered a report to be submitted within seven working days in this regard.
Although he was brought to court under tight security, an angry crowd threw eggs at him as he was about to step off the prison van on the court premises.
According to the case statement, Durjoy, who captained Bangladesh in their first-ever Test match against India at the Mirpur National Stadium in 2000, supplied arms to terrorists of Awami League and sheltered them during last year's July uprising.
The terrorists opened fire at protesters during the movement leading to the casualties.
One Sadikul Islam Rabbi filed the case accusing 216 people, believed mostly to be leaders and activists of the Awami League, with Sadar Police Station on 3 December last.
Of them, Durjoy was named as the 13 accused.
Besides, there are many allegations of irregularities against him in the fields of casino operations, sand mining scams, and employment trade in the education sector.
He was elected MP from Manikganj-1 constituency (Ghior, Daulatpur and Shibaly upazilas) in the 2014 and 2018 national polls.
On Wednesday night, a team of Manikganj detectives arrested him from his residence in Dhaka's Lalmatia.
Later, he was taken to Manikganj Sadar Police Station and produced before the court with the remand prayer subsequently.