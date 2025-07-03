Ex-MP Durjoy placed on 4-day remand

A Manikganj court on Thursday placed former Manikganj-1 Awami League MP Naimur Rahman Durjoy on four-day remand in a case filed under the Explosive Substances-Act.

Judge of Manikganj Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Sadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order after a hearing on a petition seeking 10-day remand, said advocate Humayun Kabir, special public prosecutor of the Women and Children Tribunal of the district.

He said the court ordered a report to be submitted within seven working days in this regard.

Although he was brought to court under tight security, an angry crowd threw eggs at him as he was about to step off the prison van on the court premises.