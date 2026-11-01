Five men took part in journalist Alif’s murder, Tajul fired the shot

Two accused in the murder case of journalist Lutfuzzaman Alif in Durgapur, Netrokona, have given confessional statements before a court. They said Tajul Islam was the mastermind behind the murder and that five people directly took part in it. Tajul shot Alif with a pistol, they said. Police provided the information, citing the confessional statements.

The two accused, Imran Islam alias Imon, 24, and Sabbir Ahmed, 25, gave their confessional statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to Nurul Amin Bhuiyan, senior judicial magistrate of the Durgapur court, on Sunday afternoon. The recording of their statements began at 3:45pm and continued until 7pm. The judge subsequently ordered that they be sent to jail.

Durgapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khandaker Shaker Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the two accused had said in their statements that Tajul Islam had a longstanding dispute with journalist Alif. The murder was committed as a result of that dispute. They used to work for Tajul as his associates and had various businesses in the border area. Alif obstructed their businesses and provided information to the police, which had also fuelled their resentment towards him.

The OC added that, according to the two accused, five people directly participated in the murder. Tajul Islam shot Alif with a pistol. After ensuring that Alif was dead, they fled the scene when people began arriving.