The homes of three former MPs and a former municipal mayor belonging to the Awami League, whose activities are banned, were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali.

The incidents took place between 10pm on Thursday and 9pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the homes of two leaders of the banned Chhatra League were also attacked and vandalised in Brahmanbaria.

On Friday evening, an anti-violence meeting was organised at the Kalapara upazila BNP office in Patuakhali.

Local MP and BNP central committee's training affairs secretary ABM Mosharraf Hossain addressed the meeting as the chief guest.

After the meeting, BNP leaders and activists held an anti-violence protest procession and rally in the upazila town.

Subsequently, the homes of two former MPs and a former municipal mayor came under attack and were vandalised.

The house of deceased former Awami League MP Anwar-ul Islam in the Kamarpatty area of Kalapara municipal town was attacked and vandalised around 7pm on Friday. He had served as an MP from 1991 to 1996 and died in 2024.

Later, around 8pm on Friday, a group of people threw brick chips and stones at the house of SM Rakibul Ahsan, former mayor of Kalapara Municipality and vice-president of the banned Awami League's upazila committee, in the Orphanage area.