Former Awami League MPs' and mayor's homes attacked in Patuakhali
The homes of three former MPs and a former municipal mayor belonging to the Awami League, whose activities are banned, were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali.
The incidents took place between 10pm on Thursday and 9pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the homes of two leaders of the banned Chhatra League were also attacked and vandalised in Brahmanbaria.
On Friday evening, an anti-violence meeting was organised at the Kalapara upazila BNP office in Patuakhali.
Local MP and BNP central committee's training affairs secretary ABM Mosharraf Hossain addressed the meeting as the chief guest.
After the meeting, BNP leaders and activists held an anti-violence protest procession and rally in the upazila town.
Subsequently, the homes of two former MPs and a former municipal mayor came under attack and were vandalised.
The house of deceased former Awami League MP Anwar-ul Islam in the Kamarpatty area of Kalapara municipal town was attacked and vandalised around 7pm on Friday. He had served as an MP from 1991 to 1996 and died in 2024.
Later, around 8pm on Friday, a group of people threw brick chips and stones at the house of SM Rakibul Ahsan, former mayor of Kalapara Municipality and vice-president of the banned Awami League's upazila committee, in the Orphanage area.
About half an hour later, the residence of former state minister for disaster management and relief and former Patuakhali-4 MP Mohibbur Rahman was vandalised in Kalapara. He is a former vice-president of the Awami League's district committee.
Asked about the attacks and vandalism at the homes of two former MPs and a former mayor following the anti-violence meeting, Kalapara upazila BNP President Humayun Sikder told Prothom Alo, "Some Awami League activists have created an unstable situation. We held the anti-violence meeting in protest. The extent of the attacks and vandalism is not as has been portrayed. Perhaps the door was struck four or five times."
Kalapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that they had received no complaints of such incidents.
Earlier, around 10pm on Thursday, the main gate of the house of former reserved-seat MP Lutfun Nessa in the Puran Bazar area of Patuakhali town was attacked and vandalised.
Her daughter-in-law, Roksana Parveen, said 30 to 35 people armed with locally made weapons broke the lock on the main gate of the boundary wall and attempted to enter the premises. Failing to get inside, they vandalised the main gate.
Lutfun Nessa served as a member of parliament from a reserved women's seat in the 10th parliament from 2014 to 2018. She is the wife of Sultan Ahmed, vice-president of the Awami League's Patuakhali district committee.
Patuakhali Sadar Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that police were sent to the former MP's residence after receiving information about the attack. Nobody filed a complaint at the time, and the police subsequently left.
Homes of two banned Chhatra League leaders attacked in Brahmanbaria
The homes of Mikail Hossain, joint secretary of the banned Chhatra League's district unit, and Sami Ahmed, president of its municipal unit, were attacked and vandalised in the Baganbari area of Brahmanbaria municipal town on Friday night.
The attackers smashed the Thai glass windows, chairs, tables and other furniture at the two houses.
Local residents said the homes of Mikail Hossain and Sami Ahmed were located in the Baganbari area of Brahmanbaria town. Nobody from Sami's family lives at his house.
Around 8pm on Friday, 15 to 20 young men wearing masks attacked the house. They initially hurled bricks and stones at it before smashing several windowpanes.
They then broke the lock of a food delivery office on the ground floor and vandalised its premises. Later that night, Mikail Hossain's house, which is also in the area, came under attack and was vandalised.
Sheikh Tanzim Hasan, a tenant at Sami Ahmed's house, said the attackers took away a motorcycle and a bicycle. However, none of the attackers could be identified because they were wearing masks.
A source said Mikail Hossain had recently engaged in a verbal altercation with a leader of Swechchhasebak Dal over comments on a Facebook post concerning a procession in the district town. The dispute reportedly led to the attacks.
Brahmanbaria district Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Samir Chakraborty said banned Chhatra League leaders Mikail Hossain and Sami Ahmed were attempting to create disorder, including through acts of sabotage, ahead of December. They had organised processions on several occasions.
"Ordinary people may have carried out these attacks out of anger over such activities," he said.
Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station OC Khairul Alam said police were sent to the scene after receiving information about the incidents. They were investigating the identities of those involved.