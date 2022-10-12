HC upholds death sentence for 5

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday upheld the death penalty for five people and life imprisonment for another person in a case lodged over the murder of Ekushey Padak winning photojournalist Aftab Ahmed in 2013.

A High Court division bench comprising justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and justice Bashir Ullah pronounced the judgment.

The court during pronouncing the judgment said that the death sentences were upheld as the state was able to prove all charges against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.