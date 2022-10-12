HC upholds death sentence for 5

A hearing on death reference and appeals of the convicts was held on Tuesday.
On 28 March 2017, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced the five men to death and another to life imprisonment for the murder of Aftab.
The capital punishment awardees are- Billal Hossain Kislu, Habib Hawlader, Raju Munshi, Rasel and Humayun Ahmed. Another accused of the case -Sabuj Khan was sentenced to life term in prison and a fine of taka 10,000. Among them- Raju Munshi and Rasel are absconding.
The death references were sent to the High Court, the convicts also appealed against the tribunal's verdict.
Veteran photojournalist Aftab Ahmed's body was found at his house in the capital's West Rampura on 25 December 2013. Ahmed, who worked for Dainik Ittefaq, was awarded with Ekushey Padak in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to journalism.