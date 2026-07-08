Mystery of murder unravelled from a cement-sealed drum

Hekmat Ali of Narayanganj had been missing for three months. Suspicion initially fell upon his distant nephew, Rafiqul Islam, alias Sabuj. The police arrested him and the court placed him on remand twice, but no breakthrough could be extracted from him.

More than two months later, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took over the case. Investigators were confronted with a critical question: why had Rafiqul contacted a Nasimon (motorised three-wheeler) driver over the phone on the very night Hekmat vanished?

Locating the driver brought the story of a specific oil drum to light for the first time. The driver recalled that upon arriving at Rafiqul's house at dawn, he saw Rafiqul, his two brothers, and their father waiting with a heavy drum. After loading the drum onto the vehicle and transporting it a short distance, he was abruptly dismissed.

With this disclosure, a fresh investigation centered entirely around the mysterious drum.