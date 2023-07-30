A youth beaten to death in capital’s Shantinagar

A youth was beaten to death in an under construction building besides Eastern Plus Market in Shantinagar, Dhaka at around 11:00pm on Saturday night.
The name of the youth was Md Khaled Sheikh (26). According to his friend and the police, the younger brother of one of Khaled’s friends was being beaten in the under construction building under suspicion of being a thief.
When Khaled tried to stop the beating, he also was attacked by the assailants. He lost his life in that beating.
Khaled’s friend Sajib rescued him from the building and brought him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 12:15am.
Sajib said that 10-15 people along with the building’s security guard were hitting the younger brother of one of Khaled’s friends. Khaled tried to stop them. They then started beating Khaled as well. He brought Khaled to the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College where the physicians declared him dead.
Khaled’s elder brother Shakil Sheikh said, they are from Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur. Their father’s name is Abdus Samad Sheikh. Khaled used to work as an advocate assistant. He lived in a rented flat at the Rampura High School Road.
Paltan police station’s acting officer-in-charge Salahuddin Mia said, the dead body is being kept at the Dhaka Medical College’s morgue for postmortem. Police are trying to capture those who were involved in the killing, he added.