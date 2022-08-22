Crime

Housewife gang raped in Thakurgaon

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 28-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by five people after being abducted in Ranishankoil upazila of Thakurgaon district, reports UNB.

The crime occurred at Chapdha Bazar in Ranisankail upazila on Friday afternoon.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haripur police station, said a complaint was lodged against five people on Saturday.

The arrestees were identified as Risad, 21, of Chapdha Pipla village, Fazlur Rahman, 22, of Hatpukur village and Akash, 22, of Chapdha Pipla area. Police are trying to arrest two more accused in the case identified as Rakim and Laskar.

According to the complaint, the woman, a mother of two children, of Dakkhin Paria area along with her seven-year-old son was going to her sister’s house at Ruhiya on Friday afternoon.

When she reached Chapdha Bazar, the accused abducted her and took her to a mango orchard.

Later, they kept the son of the woman at knife point and raped her in turns.

At around 12.00am, locals managed to catch Fazlur red handed while they were trying to flee the scene.

Later, police arrested Risad and Akash from the area.

Police are trying to arrest the other accused, said OC.

