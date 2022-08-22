Housewife gang raped in Thakurgaon

A 28-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by five people after being abducted in Ranishankoil upazila of Thakurgaon district, reports UNB.

The crime occurred at Chapdha Bazar in Ranisankail upazila on Friday afternoon.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haripur police station, said a complaint was lodged against five people on Saturday.