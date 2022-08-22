Housewife gang raped in Thakurgaon

The arrestees were identified as Risad, 21, of Chapdha Pipla village, Fazlur Rahman, 22, of Hatpukur village and Akash, 22, of Chapdha Pipla area. Police are trying to arrest two more accused in the case identified as Rakim and Laskar.
According to the complaint, the woman, a mother of two children, of Dakkhin Paria area along with her seven-year-old son was going to her sister’s house at Ruhiya on Friday afternoon.
When she reached Chapdha Bazar, the accused abducted her and took her to a mango orchard.
Later, they kept the son of the woman at knife point and raped her in turns.
At around 12.00am, locals managed to catch Fazlur red handed while they were trying to flee the scene.
Later, police arrested Risad and Akash from the area.
Police are trying to arrest the other accused, said OC.