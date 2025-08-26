Foreigner detained with cocaine worth Tk 1.30b at Shahjalal Airport
A passenger from Guyana has been detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka with 8.5 kilograms of cocaine.
The arrest took place late last night, Monday. The passenger has been identified as Ms Karen Petula Staffle. According to the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), the seised cocaine is worth around Tk 1.3 billion (130 crore).
In a press release issued today, Tuesday, CIID stated that late last night its Director General received a tip-off that a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dhaka was carrying a passenger possibly involved in drug trafficking. Based on this intelligence, customs detectives took position at Shahjalal Airport. The aircraft landed at around 2:30am, and the suspect was quickly identified.
The press release said customs officers scanned Staffle’s baggage and discovered 22 oval-shaped foil-wrapped packets of cocaine inside.
The cocaine was recovered in the presence of officials from various intelligence agencies, the release added. Subsequent testing by the Department of Narcotics Control’s airport unit also confirmed that the substance was cocaine.
CIID further stated that preparations are underway to hand over Staffle to Airport Police Station along with the seized drugs. A case is currently being processed against her.