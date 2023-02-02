50 held in anti-drugs drives across Dhaka

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday arrested 50 people on charges of selling and consuming banned drugs, reports UNB.

Sources at the DMP headquarters said Detective Branch sleuths and local police conducted drives across the city in the past 24 hours and arrested them.

Around 4,766 pieces of yaba, 44.320kg cannabis, 150g heroin, 72 bottles of foreign liquor, and 20 bottles of Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup that fetches a high price in the narcotics market of Bangladesh, were recovered from the possession of the accused, the sources told UNB.

Thirty-one cases were registered at local police stations against them under the Narcotics Control Act.