CID detains 5 suspects for making and selling fake birth, death certificates

Cyber Police Centre of CID has detained five alleged members of an organised syndicate involved in making fake birth and death registration certificates by illegal intrusion into BDRIS (Birth & Death Registration Information System) server.

The arrestees are Md Mahbub Ali, 24, Md Shah Alam, 25, Md Hasan Tarek, 47, vaccinator Kohinoor Sultana,45 and Md. Faisal,19.

Several birth certificates, eight files with fake documents for making birth certificates, three hard disk and four mobile phones were seized from their possessions.

Cyber Police Center of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been carrying out regular cyber patrolling and monitoring in the cyber space of Bangladesh and have also taken necessary legal measures to eliminate and prevent any crime.