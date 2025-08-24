Mugging-looting with stolen arms, no trace of 1363

Police arrested two persons named Md Parvez and Reazur Rahman from Chattogram in May and recovered a revolver and bullets looted from the Pahartali police station in the port city from them.

During questioning, they told the police that they used the arms for mugging and looting.

Wishing to be unnamed, several top police officials told Prothom Alo that many of the arms and ammunition, which were looted from police stations in the days after the previous government was deposed in the face of the July uprising, are yet to be recovered.

Those weapons are now in the hands of criminals and are being used for criminal activities. Apart from that, more than 700 fugitives, who escaped from prisons during the July uprising, are still absconding.

Under these circumstances, the police officials fear a deterioration of law and order ahead of the upcoming national polls to be held in February next year.

Speaking to Prothrom Alo, Police Headquarters additional inspector general (crime and operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam said, “Most of the looted arms have been retrieved. However, the missing arms and ammunition pose a security risk, which has raised concerns. Drives are underway to recover them. However, there is no fear of any deterioration in the law and order situation.”