Newly-wed woman gang raped in Patuakhali
A 27-year-old newly-wed woman, who returned to her in-laws' house from the United States, two months ago, was gang raped by alleged robbers at a house in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali district.
Jewel Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalapara police station, said a case was filed over the assualt on Tuesday.
Already, police arrested two people in this connection, said OC.
According to the case statement, the Bangladeshi expatriate returned to her husband’s house in Tiakhali two months ago.
A gang of robbers swooped into the house of Tariqul Islam Sunan, a teacher, breaking open the grill of the window and kept the house inmates hostage at gunpoint early Monday.
Later, they tied up the husband of the woman with rope and violated the girl in turns in front of her husband.
They also looted valuables including 13 tolas of gold ornaments and Tk 50,000 cash from the house and left with the booty.
However, efforts are on to arrest the others, said OC.