Newly-wed woman gang raped in Patuakhali

A 27-year-old newly-wed woman, who returned to her in-laws' house from the United States, two months ago, was gang raped by alleged robbers at a house in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali district.

Jewel Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalapara police station, said a case was filed over the assualt on Tuesday.

Already, police arrested two people in this connection, said OC.

According to the case statement, the Bangladeshi expatriate returned to her husband’s house in Tiakhali two months ago.