‘No More Silence’ publishes identities of people making obscene comments

As soon as one visits the Facebook group, one sees photographs, identities and links to the profiles of people who made obscene comments about the girl from Cumilla. Some of them live abroad, while others are physicians, employees or students. The list includes men of different ages. Some of their comments are so obscene that they cannot be reproduced.

The group was launched on 2 November last year, nearly a year ago. It now has more than 30,000 members.

The group claims to have exposed the identities of more than 100 people who made offensive comments about women. In several cases, screenshots of the comments were sent to the individuals’ workplaces, educational institutions and embassies. According to the group, some of the individuals were subsequently warned by their employers or educational institutions.

The group’s founder, Abir Ahmed, is a writer and online activist. He told Prothom Alo that ‘No More Silence’ is a Facebook group dedicated to raising social awareness. Its purpose is to bring public attention to instances in which people’s dignity is undermined through derogatory, insulting and hateful comments on social media.

One of the group’s two moderators is Umme Suraiya, who has completed a master’s degree in political science. The other moderator, Zakia Hossain, is a second-year higher secondary student.

The group was formed following an incident of sexual harassment of women at a concert in Habiganj. The concert was organised at Jalal Stadium in Habiganj to mark the silver jubilee of the Management Department of Brindaban Government College. Disorder broke out at the event, and news outlets reported that women attending the concert had faced sexual harassment and molestation.

Amid the reports, a Facebook account described in vulgar language an incident in which a woman had been touched inappropriately. The post received ‘ha ha’ reactions. Angered by what they saw, Abir Ahmed and his two associates decided to set up the group.