Man killed for protesting abusive words against daughter

A 42-old-year father was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours for protesting abusive words against his daughter in Melandah upazila of Jamalpur on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The police, however, arrested three people in connection with the murder.

The deceased—Manik Miah, was a resident of Nayanagar village under Melandah municipality.

The arrestees were Kashed Ali, 45, his wife Parvin Begum, 34 and their cohort Belayet Hossain, 35.