Man killed for protesting abusive words against daughter

Locals and police said accused Kashed’s son Abdullah, 8, called victim’s daughter Mitali, 7, by Hijra (transgender) and they locked into an altercation over the matter on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrestees hit Manik with an iron rod and other objects at one stage of the altercation between the two groups over the abusive words, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, they said.
Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Melandah police station, confirmed the murder news saying that they arrested three people from the spot soon after the incident.
The body was sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said adding that a murder case was filed accusing five people in this connection.