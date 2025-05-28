Top terrors active, murders to gain dominance

Top criminals have become active again in different areas of the capital. They are engaging in turf wars to dominate the criminal underworld and are clashing with political party leaders and activists in several areas. These conflicts have resulted in multiple attacks, including murders.

In the past two months alone, top terrorists have been implicated as the masterminds behind three murders in Dhaka. Law enforcement officials report that these criminals and their associates are involved in attacks, assaults, illegal occupation, and extortion in at least eight areas.

Notably, they remain active in Moghbazar, Motijheel, Badda, and Gulshan. In some places, these terrorists and their groups are operating as hired muscle for others.

Most recently, BNP leader Kamrul Ahsan (Sadhan) was shot dead in the Gudaraghat area of Badda on Sunday night. A turf war between two criminal gangs over control of cable TV and internet connections and extortion rackets led to the murder.