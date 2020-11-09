Yaba pills seized from Khulna physician’s room

A mobile court on Monday seized 1,650 pieces of yaba pills from a private clinic in Khulna, reports UNB.

The tablets were recovered from the 'Health Garden' clinic, located in front of Khulna Medical College.

Along with the pills, 50 grams of cannabis were also seized from the room of Sumon Roy, a physician of the clinic.

Sumon is the joint general secretary of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Khulna and also the publicity and public relations secretary of the district Bangladesh Medical Association unit.