3 held for assaulting disabled man in Bhola

Police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media, reports news agency UNB.
In the video, three people could be seen brutally beating up Joy Chandra Mistry with sticks after tying him to a pole inside a temple in Nomo village.
Joy had to endure the torture till his father rescued him and took him to upazila health complex. His only crime was that he had slapped one of Taposh’s relatives Thursday morning, following an argument, locals said.
A case has been filed in this regard after the victim’s father lodged a complaint against five people, said OC Maksudur Rahman.
Joy’s father Shyamol Chandra Mistry said, “They have tortured my son many times in the past as he is disabled and we are poor. I demand justice for my son.”