JnU Chhatra Dal leader’s stabbed body recovered in Old Dhaka

Police have recovered the body of a student of Jagannath University (JnU) and leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola.

The deceased has been identified as Jubayed Rahman, a student of the university’s Statistics department and a member of the convening committee of the Jagannath University unit of the Chhatra Dal.

According to police, locals spotted the body on Sunday evening and informed law enforcement. Officers from Bangshal police station later arrived at the scene and recovered the body.