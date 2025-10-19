JnU Chhatra Dal leader’s stabbed body recovered in Old Dhaka
Police have recovered the body of a student of Jagannath University (JnU) and leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola.
The deceased has been identified as Jubayed Rahman, a student of the university’s Statistics department and a member of the convening committee of the Jagannath University unit of the Chhatra Dal.
According to police, locals spotted the body on Sunday evening and informed law enforcement. Officers from Bangshal police station later arrived at the scene and recovered the body.
Sources at Bangshal police station said they had received information that the Jagannath University student died from stab injuries. He reportedly used to tutor students at the location. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and police are currently working at the scene.
Confirming the recovery of the body, Mallick Ahsan Uddin, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Lalbagh division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo, “Officers from Bangshal police station are at the scene. I am also on my way there. I will be able to share details later.”