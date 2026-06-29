Jewellery and cash were not stolen, so why were they murdered?

After the killings, the accused, Antar Majumdar, was caught by local residents while trying to flee and was beaten by the crowd. He later died while receiving treatment at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital. Antar was from Subarnachar Upazila in Noakhali. His father's name was Kartik Majumdar.

Local residents said that Shahinur Begum's in-laws' home is in Lotiya village of Homna Upazila, Cumilla. Her husband, Kamal Hossain, had moved with the family to Raipur in search of work. In 2019, Kamal was electrocuted and died in Raipur. Since then, Shahinur had been the family's sole breadwinner.

In addition to her three daughters, Shahinur had a 16-year-old son, Junaid Islam, also known as Sifat. He worked at a shop that sold steel rods and cement. At the time of the killings, he was at work.

Of Shahinur's three daughters who were killed, Ikra was a 12th-grade student, and Sipa was in the 4th grade. Saima Akter had completed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from Adamjee Cantonment College in Dhaka.

Raipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahin Mia told Prothom Alo that investigators initially believed Antar Majumdar had entered the house with the intention of committing robbery. However, because the gold jewelry and cash were found untouched inside the home, police are now fairly certain that robbery was not the motive.