Former DB chief Harun-or-Rashid, seven other police officers dismissed

Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, former additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been dismissed from service for remaining absent from his workplace for an extended period without permission. The dismissal will take effect from 6 August 2024.

The home ministry announced his dismissal in a gazette issued on Saturday. It said the charge of absconding against him had been proved beyond reasonable doubt, prompting the disciplinary action under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

According to the gazette, Harun-or-Rashid has been absent from his workplace since 6 August 2024. His dismissal will be effective from that date. He had been under suspension until now.

The gazette said Harun-or-Rashid, a deputy inspector general (DIG)-rank officer, was serving as an additional commissioner at DMP when he remained absent from his workplace without permission from the authority. Several attempts were made to contact him at his present and permanent addresses and through email, but he did not return to work.