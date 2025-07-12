Why have three names been dropped, three others accused: Jubo Dal president

Abdul Monayem Munna said, “We want to know who removed the names of the three accused and why, and who added three new names in their place. The incident took place on Wednesday, but it was widely reported only yesterday, Friday. Why was a two-day-old incident publicised only yesterday? Who was behind this delay? That needs to be investigated. We demand proper action in this regard.”

Quoting Bithi Akhter, niece of Lal Chand’s elder sister, Abdul Monayem Munna said, “The family has stated that the names of three individuals they identified as accused were removed from the case's FIR.” He added, “It is astonishing that those seen in the CCTV footage of the incident have not been made the prime accused in the case. The individuals who delivered the fatal blows have yet to be arrested. The reason behind this is incomprehensible.”