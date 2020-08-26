Youth arrested after sexually assaulting girl in public

Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from the Double Mooring, Chattogram as he assaulted a girl in public in broad daylight, reports UNB.

The development came after some photos of the incident went viral on social media platforms drawing a huge public outcry.

He was identified as Sajjad Hossain Bablu, 18, son of Md Saleh Ahmed of Tong Fakir Mazar Lane of the city.