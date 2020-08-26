Youth arrested after sexually assaulting girl in public

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from the Double Mooring, Chattogram as he assaulted a girl in public in broad daylight, reports UNB.

The development came after some photos of the incident went viral on social media platforms drawing a huge public outcry.

He was identified as Sajjad Hossain Bablu, 18, son of Md Saleh Ahmed of Tong Fakir Mazar Lane of the city.

In the viral photos, Bablu was seen taking off his trousers in a lane and harassing the girl sexually, apparently in the presence of his mother and sister.

Mehedi Hasan, deputy commissioner (south) of Chattogram metropolitan police, said they came to know about the issue through social media platforms.

Later, police conducted a drive in the Double Mooring and arrested Bablu around 8:00pm, he said, adding that he will soon be sued in a case.

