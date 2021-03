An unidentified young man was found dead at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Park authorities found the body at Indrapur near the no. 4 gate in the morning, they informed the matter to police.

On information, police recovered the body from the park and sent to local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police suspected that miscreants might have killed the young man in another place and dumped the body at the scene.