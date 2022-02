Inspector Zahidul Islam of Sadar Police Station, said that the criminals waylaid Miraz in the park and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Nazmul, a friend of Miraz who was also there, was also attacked by the assailants. He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital and discharged after first aid.

“Efforts are on to nab the culprits,” said inspector Zahidul.