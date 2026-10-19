Former JCD leader ‘Shooter’ Lelin arrested in Chattogram

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Abul Kalam Azad, also known as Lelin, former convener of Shah Ali Thana unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), on charges of involvement in an incident of attack, vandalism, and looting at Radda Health Centre in the capital’s Mirpur.

He was arrested from Chattogram early this morning, Monday. He is listed in police records as “Shooter Lelin”.