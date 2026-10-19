Attack on Radda health Centre
Former JCD leader ‘Shooter’ Lelin arrested in Chattogram
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Abul Kalam Azad, also known as Lelin, former convener of Shah Ali Thana unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), on charges of involvement in an incident of attack, vandalism, and looting at Radda Health Centre in the capital’s Mirpur.
He was arrested from Chattogram early this morning, Monday. He is listed in police records as “Shooter Lelin”.
The incident of attack, vandalism, and looting took place at Radda Health Centre in Mirpur late one night last month.
Mohammad Rakibul Islam, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DB, told Prothom Alo that Abul Kalam Azad was arrested on specific charges of involvement in the attack on Radda Health Centre.
The court has granted a two-day remand to interrogate him, he added.