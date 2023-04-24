Chhatra League leader shot dead in Rajbari

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League was shot dead and another person was injured last night in Rajbari Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

The victim Sheikh Sabuj (28), was president of Barat union unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League in the district. Sabuj was from Urakanda under Barat union. He was the nephew of Farid Uddin, general secretary of Barat union unit of Awami League.

The injured is Sajeeb (27) of Urakanda.