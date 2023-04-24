Chhatra League leader shot dead in Rajbari

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League was shot dead and another person was injured last night in Rajbari Sadar upazila, reports UNB.
The victim Sheikh Sabuj (28), was president of Barat union unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League in the district. Sabuj was from Urakanda under Barat union. He was the nephew of Farid Uddin, general secretary of Barat union unit of Awami League.
The injured is Sajeeb (27) of Urakanda.
The incident happened around 10:30pm yesterday at Sabuj's house. Sabuj's aunt Aleya Begum said that he was in his room with some friends around 10:30pm when miscreants fired seven-eight rounds of bullets through the window and fled.
Neighbours rescued them and took them to Rajbari Sadar Hospital. Sabuj died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, she said.
Jahidul Islam Zahid, general secretary of Rajbari district unit of BCL, said, "Sabuj was an active BCL member." He demanded that those involved in the incident be identified and arrested immediately and brought to book.
Meanwhile, the district police officials visited the spot.
Rajbari additional superintendent of police (administration and finance) Salahuddin said, "Police are trying to arrest those involved in the shooting."