A section of foreign nationals in Bangladesh is increasingly becoming involved in various crimes, including online fraud, gambling, narcotics, gold smuggling, and illegal infiltration. Over the past two years, law enforcement agencies have arrested 633 citizens from various countries in connection with such offences.

These foreign nationals were arrested between 5 August 2024 and September of this year. The largest contingent among them is from India, numbering 346. Charges against Indian nationals prominently include illegal infiltration, narcotics trafficking, and the smuggling of gold and other contraband.

Following India, the arrested foreigners include 62 from Myanmar, 61 from Taiwan, 35 from Laos, 24 from Pakistan, and 22 from China.

Additionally, there is one each from Vietnam and Nepal, alongside 81 nationals from several other countries, including Nigeria, Somalia, and Thailand. They face charges ranging from online fraud, fake cryptocurrency or fraudulent investment schemes, and operating scam centres to drug trafficking.

According to the Department of Prisons, 127 of the arrested foreign nationals have already been released on bail.