Foreigners involved in ‘scam centres’ and smuggling; Bangladesh emerging as a new crime hub
A section of foreign nationals in Bangladesh is increasingly becoming involved in various crimes, including online fraud, gambling, narcotics, gold smuggling, and illegal infiltration. Over the past two years, law enforcement agencies have arrested 633 citizens from various countries in connection with such offences.
These foreign nationals were arrested between 5 August 2024 and September of this year. The largest contingent among them is from India, numbering 346. Charges against Indian nationals prominently include illegal infiltration, narcotics trafficking, and the smuggling of gold and other contraband.
Following India, the arrested foreigners include 62 from Myanmar, 61 from Taiwan, 35 from Laos, 24 from Pakistan, and 22 from China.
Additionally, there is one each from Vietnam and Nepal, alongside 81 nationals from several other countries, including Nigeria, Somalia, and Thailand. They face charges ranging from online fraud, fake cryptocurrency or fraudulent investment schemes, and operating scam centres to drug trafficking.
According to the Department of Prisons, 127 of the arrested foreign nationals have already been released on bail.
On 11 November, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two Indian nationals with arms and ammunition roughly 150 yards inside Bangladeshi territory in the Minatila border area of Jaintiapur upazila, Sylhet.
Identified as Batim Tuta, 28, and Tempo, 20, they had entered Bangladesh illegally; the BGB recovered a firearm, 35 rounds of ammunition, and two machetes from their possession.
Earlier, on 27 August, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained two Indian nationals arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a Thai Airways flight with 5.12 kg of the drug Kush. A case was filed against them at the Airport police station under the Narcotics Control Act.
Prior to that, the DNC arrested one Indian citizen with three kg of Kush on 22 August, and two more with five kg of Kush on 24 August.
According to data from the Police’s Special Branch (SB) and law enforcement agencies, as many as 2,268,065 people from various countries entered Bangladesh over the 26 months between the student-mass uprising on 5 August 2024 and September this year. Of them, 7,088 citizens from 126 countries are residing illegally in Bangladesh after their visas expired. Indian nationals top this list at 2,164, followed by Chinese nationals at 1,995. However, not all overstaying foreigners are engaged in criminal activities.
Law enforcement records indicate that a large proportion of illegally staying foreigners work in various private companies, residing predominantly in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Pabna, Cumilla, and Narayanganj.
According to police officials, those inclined towards criminal activity generally hail from specific countries. Most arrived in Bangladesh on business or tourist visas, while some entered on visas-on-arrival and stayed on illegally. Several deliberately destroy their passports, exploiting General Diaries (GDs) filed for lost passports and protracted legal proceedings to prolong their stay in Bangladesh.
The criminal operations of these foreign nationals are diverse. Syndicates defraud victims by promising lucrative returns on gold or Bitcoin investments within a short timeframe, luring people via social media friendships with promises of expensive gifts from abroad, and dangling attractive online earning opportunities.
Law enforcement agencies also possess intelligence on foreign nationals engaging in bank ATM booth and credit card fraud, online casinos or gambling, narcotics trafficking, mobile banking scams, counterfeiting currency, illegal VoIP operations, gold smuggling, money laundering, and human trafficking.
Speaking about this, Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP) at Police Headquarters, Md Ahsan Habib Palash, told Prothom Alo that foreign nationals with expired visas are engaging in crimes. Upon securing bail after arrest, many return to the same offences. In those cases, they were being brought to justice repeatedly.
On 11 September, police raided a building in the Jalalabad residential area under Khulshi police station in Chattogram city, arresting 70 foreign nationals on charges of operating an online fraud ring modelled on scam centres. Police also seized 170 electronic devices from their possession.
Earlier, on the night of 3 September, acting on intelligence from Dhaka police tracing a complaint lodged at Ramu police station, police raided a hotel in Cox’s Bazar town and arrested six foreign nationals belonging to a similar syndicate.
Those arrested in the Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar raids include nationals from China, Pakistan, Laos, Nepal, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Police intelligence indicates they were attempting to establish scam or fraud centres inside Bangladesh.
Notably, scam centres based in Cambodia and Myanmar—where victims are trafficked under the guise of high-paying jobs and subsequently held hostage—have recently drawn global scrutiny, with many Bangladeshi citizens among the victims.
Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Ahsan Habib Palash explained that a foreign syndicate had previously taken several Bangladeshis to Cambodia to set up scam centres, and is now plotting to establish similar operations inside Bangladesh with their assistance—a development law enforcement agencies are keeping under close surveillance.
Past figures also showed high numbers of illegal stays
Previous records also pointed to large numbers of foreign nationals staying illegally and engaging in crime in Bangladesh.
According to an earlier SB data, between October 2014 and October 2023, some 726 citizens from 33 countries were accused in various criminal cases. Nigerians accounted for the highest number at 91, followed by Pakistan (28) and Cameroon (17). During that timeframe, 137 nationals from 14 countries were arrested, mostly on charges of fraud, ATM card skimming, and drug trafficking.
As of October 2023, out of 86,962 foreign nationals residing in Bangladesh, 42,429 had overstayed their visas. Among the illegal residents, 5,597 had entered on visas-on-arrival, while others arrived on business, tourist, student, or athlete visas.
Smuggling medicines via courier
On 14 October, SRB-3 (Special Response Battalion) conducted a raid in Dhaka’s Uttara and arrested four individuals, including a Chinese national, for smuggling life-saving drugs—including cancer medications—abroad via courier. Medicines worth approximately Tk 75 million and TK 600,000 in cash were seized from their possession.
SRB-3 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Fayezul Arefin stated that the syndicate bought medicines at low prices in Bangladesh, evading government duties, and smuggled them to countries including Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
The arrested Chinese national, Li Fen, repeatedly entered Bangladesh on a 30-day tourist visa, departing just before expiration before returning on a fresh visa.
Embezzlement under the guise of investment
In July 2025, the then-RAB arrested two Nigerian nationals and their Bangladeshi accomplice from Bashundhara and Pallabi in Dhaka on charges of embezzling money through fraudulent investment lures on Facebook.
According to law enforcement officials, the syndicate posed as wealthy foreigners, promising high investment returns and expensive gifts from abroad, swindling Tk 1.8 to 2 million from over 100 victims. Both arrested Nigerians had expired visas.
Similarly, on 3 August 2023, police arrested four people, including two Chinese nationals, from Satkania in Chattogram for running a fake Amazon-style website that defrauded victims by promising a monthly income of Tk 18,000 for working 20 minutes a day.
Police uncovered the ring while investigating a case filed by a defrauded former government official.
Complications in crime control and repatriation
Law enforcement officials point out that some arrested foreign offenders resume criminal activities once released on bail, while overstaying foreigners exploit lost-passport GDs and prolonged trial timelines to remain in the country. Moreover, the financial burden of repatriating deported nationals falls on the Bangladesh government, posing an additional hurdle to deportation.
Commenting on foreign nationals involved in criminal activities, Director General of the Special Response Battalion (SRB) Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo that crime involving foreigners has not yet reached extreme proportions.
Operations will be launched to bring them to justice upon government directives, he added.