Abbu, take me, take me: Little Ayesha cried as she burned

The intense blaze and smoke woke Nazma Begum from her sleep. It was around 2:00 am. Fire had broken out inside the house. In that fire, her seven-year-old daughter, Ayesha Akter, was trapped. Standing amid the raging flames, little Ayesha screamed, “Abbu, take me, take me!” Even seeing this with her own eyes, her mother could not reach her. Sitting beside the burning room, she could only wail and repeat those words.

Sitting in front of the burnt house, Nazma Begum wept inconsolably. Even after her tears had dried, her cries did not stop. Between sobs, she recounted, “After the fire broke out, the elder daughter and the middle daughter were rescued through a gap in the tin walls. My youngest daughter kept screaming—‘Abbu, take me, take me!’ But we could do nothing. Right before my eyes, she was burned.” At times, she would cry out, “Ayesha, my child. Where have you gone?” Eventually, the grief overwhelmed her and she fainted.

A crowd was seen outside the house of BNP leader Belal Hossain in the Sutaragopta area of Charmanasa village under Bhabaniganj union in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Saturday morning. The house was set on fire late the previous night. At the time, Belal Hossain, his wife Nazma Begum and their three daughters were inside. He managed to get his wife and two daughters out but was unable to rescue the youngest child.