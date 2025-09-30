Only 55 charge-sheets filed in 1,760 anti-discrimination cases: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Tuesday said that out of 1,760 cases filed over last year’s anti-discrimination movement, charge sheets have so far been submitted in only 55 cases, while the remaining cases are still under investigation.

The IGP disclosed the information at a press briefing held at the police headquarters.

He said police, under section 173-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), have already recommended relief for 136 people found primarily innocent, and courts have granted them exemption from the charges.

Applications for another 236 individuals are currently under consideration.

Of the total cases, 766 are murder cases and 974 fall under other sections. Among the 55 cases where charge sheets have been filed, 18 are murder cases indicting 1,941 accused, while the remaining 37 cases involve 2,185 accused.