Police have arrested nine people on charges of torturing a 75-year-old woman after tying her to a tree in Gurudaspur upazila of Natore, reports UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Alam, 45, Nurnabi, 35, Ujjal, 34, Babu, 40, Liton, 35, Azadul, 40, Kamed Ali, 42,Chan Mia, 39, and Azadul Fakir, 37.

Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gurudaspur police station, confirmed the matter. The accused were arrested from Moukhra area of Baraigram upazila on Friday night, he said.