After connecting with someone through a dating app, Tawhid Hossain (pseudonym) went to meet the person in front of Shaheed Police Smriti College in Dhaka. Upon meeting, the individual took him to a nearby apartment. As soon as he entered, several people who had been waiting inside restrained him and beat him up. They then began demanding money.

Tawhid was rescued by the Mirpur division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) in an operation on 13 November afternoon. According to the DB, the gang held him captive for four days and extorted nearly Tk 8 lakh from him in several instalments. A case has been filed at Kafrul Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police and other sources said Tawhid is a freelancer who earns Tk 1.5 lakh to Tk 2 lakh a month. He lives with his wife and child. He has accounts on several dating apps but claims he had never previously contacted anyone through those platforms. He said he fell victim to a scam when he went to meet someone he had met online for the first time.