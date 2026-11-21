Met on dating app, held hostage for 4 days, loses nearly Tk 8 lakh
After connecting with someone through a dating app, Tawhid Hossain (pseudonym) went to meet the person in front of Shaheed Police Smriti College in Dhaka. Upon meeting, the individual took him to a nearby apartment. As soon as he entered, several people who had been waiting inside restrained him and beat him up. They then began demanding money.
Tawhid was rescued by the Mirpur division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) in an operation on 13 November afternoon. According to the DB, the gang held him captive for four days and extorted nearly Tk 8 lakh from him in several instalments. A case has been filed at Kafrul Police Station in connection with the incident.
Police and other sources said Tawhid is a freelancer who earns Tk 1.5 lakh to Tk 2 lakh a month. He lives with his wife and child. He has accounts on several dating apps but claims he had never previously contacted anyone through those platforms. He said he fell victim to a scam when he went to meet someone he had met online for the first time.
DB sources said, Tawhid had accounts on two social networking and dating apps, one called ‘QK’ and the other ‘HeeSay’. The apps allow users to view profiles and photographs of people in nearby areas and contact them based on their preferences. The QK app also offers private messaging, voice chat and live streaming.
DB sources said investigators uncovered a fraud syndicate while investigating the incident. The gang had been using dating apps to lure people into traps and extort money for a long time. The members call the practice ‘catching chickens’ in their jargon. Police are conducting operations to arrest the other members of the gang.
Lured into a trap, money transferred in instalments
According to DB, Tawhid met a man named Rocky through an app on 8 November. Rocky invited him to meet the following day at around 10:30am. After meeting in front of Shaheed Police Smriti College, Rocky suggested going to a nearby house.
Once there, Rocky, Rony, Asif and several others restrained Tawhid. Another five to six people were already inside the house. Police have yet to identify them.
Investigators said Tawhid was beaten while being held at the house. The gang members then checked the bKash, Nagad and banking apps on his mobile phone to determine how much money he had.
As a freelancer, Tawhid had money deposited in several bank accounts. Although none of the accounts contained a large sum individually, each held around Tk 40,000 to Tk 50,000.
Investigators said the gang members took his phone after beating him and forced him to disclose the PINs needed to access his bank accounts through mobile banking apps. Tawhid gave them the PINs after pleading with them not to inform his family.
The scammers subsequently transferred money from his bank accounts to various bKash accounts. They withdrew the money in small amounts through different agents before collecting it in cash.
After taking all the money from Tawhid, the gang contacted his wife and demanded ransom from her as well.
DB said Tawhid's wife contacted law enforcement after receiving the call. Using information technology, detectives tracked down the location and rescued Tawhid on 13 November afternoon.
The gang had extorted nearly Tk 8 lakh from him over the four days he was held captive. Police have recovered Tk 1.8 lakh of the money so far and are working to recover the rest.
Acquainted while using drugs, later joined the scam
According to DB, three members of the gang were arrested during the operation. They are Md Asif (2), Md Ali (21) and Ronok Hossain (18).
Md Ali and Ronok were arrested at the house, while Asif was detained elsewhere. However, the alleged masterminds, Rocky and Rony, remain at large. Police are conducting operations to arrest them.
Citing interrogation findings, the DB said Asif had become involved in this type of fraud for the first time. He was unemployed and lived in Savar. He came to Dhaka on 1 November in search of work.
On 3 November, he met Rony through another person while using drugs. He later joined the gang at Rony's invitation, hoping to earn more money.
The gang used the same tactics in other scams
DB officials said gang members opened multiple fake accounts on different apps to hide their identities and contact people. They would then invite their targets to meet at a designated location, where they would detain them and extort money.
The gang has both male and female members, whom it deploys depending on the circumstances.
Investigators said the gang had previously carried out four similar incidents, extorting several lakh taka from victims. Preliminary findings suggest it had extorted around Tk 20 lakh in total. Police are also trying to contact the other victims.
‘Scammers are exploiting the growing use of dating apps’
Mohammad Rakib Khan, deputy commissioner of the DB's Mirpur division, told Prothom Alo that scam gangs are exploiting the growing tendency to use dating apps.
People attracted to the same sex are increasingly using these apps, he said. Many victims are reluctant to disclose such incidents because of social stigma, allowing the gangs to exploit their vulnerability.
Mohammad Rakib Khan further said the gang's masterminds were not present at the house during the operation. Police are conducting operations to arrest them and recover the remaining money.
Investigators are also examining the mobile phones of the arrested suspects and questioning them to gather information about previous incidents.