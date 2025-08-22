Teenager killed, 2 injured in mob beating over alleged theft
Three teenagers were tied up on a bridge and beaten on suspicion of theft, leaving one dead on the spot in Fatikchhari of Chattogram.
The incident took place in the Chainga Bridge area of Ward No. 5 of Kanchannagar Union early Friday.
Police suspect the assault was premeditated, with the allegation of theft used as a pretext for an attack over earlier disputes.
The deceased has been identified as Md Rihan Mohin, 15, son of grocer Muhammad Lokman from Sagar Ali Talukdar Bari in the same village.
Quoting family members, local residents said Rihan and three of his friends were returning from a relative’s home when they were attacked in what appeared to be a staged mob beating.
As the assailants were from the same village, this does not appear to be a case of mob beating or suspicion of theft. The attack may have stemmed from previous disputes or enmity.Nur Ahmad, Fatikchhari police station OC
Two of his friends, Muhammad Manik and Muhammad Rahat, sustained serious injuries and are now receiving treatment in hospital.
Local residents and police said Rihan assisted his father in running their grocery shop.
Rihan and his friends had gone to Chattogram city for a day out on Thursday. As they returned home around 3:00 am, a group of seven to eight youth, who had allegedly been waiting in advance, chased them, tagging them as thieves.
The three teenagers took refuge in an under-construction building, but were dragged out, brought onto the bridge and tied up with ropes.
They were then beaten by forming a “mob” mercilessly. Rihan died at the spot. Some local residents later rescued Manik and Rahat and rushed them to hospital.
Police have taken two young men into custody for questioning over their suspected involvement. Rihan’s body had been sent to the morgue of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fatikchhari police station officer-in-charge Nur Ahmad said, “The three teenagers were returning home from the city at midnight. We are investigating the exact reasons behind this incident. The family has been advised to file a case, and police are conducting operations to arrest the main perpetrators.”
He further said, “As the assailants were from the same village, this does not appear to be a case of mob beating or suspicion of theft. The attack may have stemmed from previous disputes or enmity.”