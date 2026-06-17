Interpol Red Notice
Benazir Ahmed arrested at Dubai shopping mall
Benazir Ahmed invested in Dubai’s real-estate and gold sectors, a source claims.
He later became embroiled in disputes with some of his former business associates, the source alleges.
Former Bangladesh police chief Benazir Ahmed was allegedly identified and handed over to authorities in Dubai by some of his former associates, according to a local source.
The source also claims that disputes had emerged between Benazir and several of his associates, primarily over business dealings and financial transactions.
According to the same source, Benazir Ahmed was arrested at a shopping mall in Dubai. Individuals involved in facilitating the arrest reportedly used the Interpol Red Notice against him, as well as United States sanctions previously imposed on him, to persuade Dubai Police to take action.
Benazir Ahmed, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), was arrested in Dubai on 12 June. The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) subsequently informed Bangladesh of the arrest by email.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the development in a statement delivered under Rule 300 in Parliament on Sunday. He said Bangladesh must submit a formal request within 30 days of the arrest if it wishes to secure Benazir’s return.
Alleged business disputes behind arrest
Benazir Ahmed left Bangladesh with his family on 4 May 2024 after coming under investigation for alleged corruption. An Interpol Red Notice had subsequently been issued against him.
The Dubai-based source claims that Benazir has investments in the emirate’s real-estate sector as well as in the gold trade.
According to the source, Benazir arrived in Dubai approximately two weeks ago. His arrival allegedly prompted individuals with whom he had business disputes to become active and draw the attention of Dubai authorities to the Interpol notice, ultimately leading to his arrest.
A senior Bangladesh police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night that he did not believe Benazir’s arrest could be explained by the Red Notice alone.
The source further alleged that Benazir invested funds allegedly transferred from Bangladesh into Dubai’s property and gold sectors while still serving in the police force.
The source claimed that investing such funds in Dubai is not straightforward and often requires assistance from local partners or Bangladeshis with existing business interests in the emirate. It is possible, the source suggested, that Benazir later fell out with some of those individuals.
No official confirmation
Neither the UAE Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police nor Bangladeshi police authorities have issued any official statement regarding where or how Benazir Ahmed was arrested.
Prothom Alo emailed both the UAE Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police on Monday seeking comment. No response had been received by the time this report was filed.
The UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times reported Benazir’s arrest, citing news agency AFP. The report was also carried by Arab News, likewise citing AFP.
Red Notices rarely lead to returns
The Interpol website currently lists 59 Bangladeshi nationals under Red Notices.
Those named include alleged top terrorists, murder suspects, fugitives convicted in the assassination case of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and individuals wanted in various criminal cases.
Law-enforcement officials note that although Red Notices facilitate international cooperation, there are relatively few precedents of Bangladeshi fugitives being arrested and returned solely on that basis.
A senior Bangladesh police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night that he did not believe Benazir’s arrest could be explained by the Red Notice alone.
“My assumption is that someone played a role behind the scenes,” the official said.
ACC sends formal request to Home Ministry
Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has completed preparations of the documents required to seek Benazir Ahmed’s return to Bangladesh.
A formal request was finalised on Tuesday and forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam, who is involved in the investigation, told Prothom Alo that preparation of the request had been completed and the document had already been sent to the ministry.
According to an investigation-related source, the request contains evidence relating to multiple allegations against Benazir, including corruption, illicit wealth accumulation, money laundering and passport fraud.
The document will first be processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs before being sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and subsequently transmitted to the UAE government through diplomatic channels.
ACC officials said Benazir currently faces six corruption and fraud cases. A charge sheet has already been filed in one case involving the alleged acquisition of wealth beyond known sources of income.
A powerful career and subsequent fall
During the tenure of the Awami League government that was removed from power in the July mass uprising, Benazir Ahmed served as Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from 2010 to 2015 and later as Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) between 2015 and 2020.
He was appointed Inspector General of Police in April 2020 and remained in office until September 2022.
Benazir, who hails from Tungipara in Gopalganj district, was widely regarded as being close to the then-ruling Awami League.
On 10 December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven serving and former officials over allegations of serious human rights abuses. Benazir Ahmed, who was serving as IGP at the time, was among those sanctioned.
Following his retirement in 2022, he was not appointed to any further significant public position.