Benazir Ahmed arrested at Dubai shopping mall

Former Bangladesh police chief Benazir Ahmed was allegedly identified and handed over to authorities in Dubai by some of his former associates, according to a local source.

The source also claims that disputes had emerged between Benazir and several of his associates, primarily over business dealings and financial transactions.

According to the same source, Benazir Ahmed was arrested at a shopping mall in Dubai. Individuals involved in facilitating the arrest reportedly used the Interpol Red Notice against him, as well as United States sanctions previously imposed on him, to persuade Dubai Police to take action.

Benazir Ahmed, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), was arrested in Dubai on 12 June. The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) subsequently informed Bangladesh of the arrest by email.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the development in a statement delivered under Rule 300 in Parliament on Sunday. He said Bangladesh must submit a formal request within 30 days of the arrest if it wishes to secure Benazir’s return.